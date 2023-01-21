Cloud acceleration of Enterprise Networking: Imperatives to boost business operations, enhance user experience

By Pravir Dahiya

The rapidly changing business environment, ever-evolving consumer behavior, and the requirement to consistently offer connected digital services securely to stakeholders have made it necessary for companies to make a stride toward a more sophisticated IT infrastructure with the cloud. Even after achieving complete digital transformation, organisations could not get rid of challenges associated with networking and data. Difficulty in accessibility, flexibility, scalability, and agility in their network emerged as the key roadblocks for them. This has fuelled the strategic move of organisations from enterprise networking to cloud adoption, enabling them to innovate and respond to market demand effectively.

The migration to cloud has become more significant than ever before as companies are following remote or hybrid work cultures. There is a need to provide robust interaction and data accessibility to employees such that operations don’t get affected. Furthermore, it makes IT operations easier, enabling professionals to quickly identify abnormalities, understand the root cause of the problem and resolve them swiftly. Hence, the movement is gaining momentum by the day. In the last few years, cloud adoption has witnessed heavy investments. In such a scenario, IT departments have become more critical to businesses than ever before. The onus is on them to enhance user experience whilst ensuring complete security. This can be achieved only through the upgradation of the entire network to a cloud-based architecture.

Today, organisations require on-site engineers to monitor and maintain their servers which entails costs. With cloud-based applications, they can manage the server(s) remotely without the need for human intervention and its associated costs. Also, when enterprise networks are migrated to cloud, organisations don’t need to maintain or monitor them. The service provider takes the entire responsibility for the system.

Cloudification of applications comes with several other benefits:

Ensuring the security of critical company data and applications has been a key challenge for organizations with remote-working employees. Due to these security concerns, companies typically hosted their applications on servers within their premises in the past. Applications hosted in the cloud come with advanced built-in security measures that enable fully secured access by employees from any location and any device.

With legacy on-premise networks, it is not possible to scale up or scale down as per the traffic. Cloud-based architecture provides companies the flexibility to scale the network as per demand elasticity. For instance, e-commerce companies experience sudden increases/decreases in traffic. In such situations, a cloud-based architecture ensures seamless operations while ensuring lower costs as the organisation pays for the utilised infrastructure only.

Most importantly, organisations require a network that offers robust speed. And the most alluring feature of cloud-based applications is speed. Cloud offers unprecedented speed during operations that enhance user experience. It improves efficiency and service quality, enabling organisations to respond quickly. The slow and unreliable performance of the on-premises enterprise network is a key driver for organisations to switch to cloud.

To ensure profitable growth, it is imperative for organisations to manage operating costs optimally. As most of the infrastructure in a cloud environment is managed automatically, organizations make significant gains by reducing operational costs.

Organisations need to continually update and upgrade the functionality and features of their applications to remain competitive in the market and cloud-based applications enable faster time to market through a more agile change management framework. For organisations working to maintain continuity with their launches, moving to cloud is the way forward. Furthermore, impregnable security of the entire system is a top-ranking concern for organisations which is assured by cloudification at several levels as it secures applications, networks, and data.

Apart from these benefits, cloud solutions offer several other features that enable smooth and easy business operations. Developers’ productivity gets improved with its tools and services, enabling them to add to the benefits of businesses. Cloudification can also help redirect client load when the application server is unavailable/ down and manage client and users’ sessions automatically with load balancer. In this manner, it offers continuous availability and interaction between users and clients.

Over the past few years of digitalisation, the expectations of consumers have increased manifold. They are constantly looking for ways to use solutions that offer personalised experiences and add value to their lives. In such a scenario, delivering flawless and intuitive digital applications has become vital.

Enterprise networks on Cloud can seamlessly maintain its pace with the fast-changing business ecosystem to provide connectivity among applications, devices, and users. This can serve the goal of organisations to provide connected digital networks to stakeholders while ensuring high speed and robust security. The shift seems to be getting stronger by the day.

(Pravir Dahiya, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Teleservices . The views expressed in the article are of the author and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)