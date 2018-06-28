Close shave for 122 passengers: Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers bird hit, returns to Patna

​​​
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Patna with 122 passengers onboard made an emergency landing today after it suffered a bird hit, an Air India spokesperson said.

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Patna with 122 passengers onboard made an emergency landing today after it suffered a bird hit, an Air India spokesperson said. All the passengers are safe and are being boarded on another flight for Delhi, the spokesperson said. Flight AI 410 was bound for Delhi from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan Airport at 12.40 pm. Moments into the flight, it suffered a bird hit and returned to Patna, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was being examined by engineers. Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight and a SpiceJet flight had also experienced bird hit over Patna airspace.

