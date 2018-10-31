Clear FRP dues and then crush: Maharashtra farmers to sugar mills

Nearly 20 sugar factories in the state still owe farmers Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) dues to the tune of `125 crore and their crushing licenses for the season of 2018-19 have been withheld by the State Sugar Commissionerate.

Farmer representatives of the Cane Control Board have urged the Sugar Commissioner not to grant crushing licenses to these factories for the new season.

Farmer representatives of the Cane Control Board have urged the Sugar Commissioner not to grant crushing licenses to these factories for the new season. In a representation to the Commissioner, the farmers demanded that once the new season starts, the old dues are forgotten and ignored by these millers who withhold information from the authorities.
Maharashtra’s sugar season commenced on October 20 and nearly 55 factories have been given licenses.

Around 194 factories have applied for crushing licenses this season. Prahlad Ingole, one of the farmer representatives said that if these factories start the season without licences then the administration should take appropriate action against them.
The members have also sought payments for transportation in three categories as per the distance, as decided by the members of the Cane Control Board in an earlier meet.

According to Ingole, although the government has issued a circular in this regard, it has not been implemented. It has been decided that a separate rates should be charged from 0 to 25 km, between 26 km and 50 km and 51 km and above.

“This has not been implemented in 2017-18,” he said. Now the 2018-19 season has started and therefore the authorities should make it clear while issuing crushing licenses that factories should not impose an average transportation cost but divide it in three categories so that no injustice is done to farmers, he said.

According to Ingole, the maximum amount is brought by farmers from a distance of 25-50 km . It would be wrong to impose highest cost on all farmers, he said.

Most factories cut `1,000 and above as transportation costs from the bills which means farmers lose more money.

