‘Circumstances beyond control’ – Jet Airways defers March salaries of section of its staff to Apr 10

Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier Jet Airways has deferred the March salaries of a section of its staff to April 10, citing “circumstances beyond its control.” The city-headquartered full service airline in a communication to its employees today said that the salaries will be disbursed in a staggered manner with non-technical staff and other staff getting the pay on April 3 and the rest of the employees, including pilots and engineers, on April 10.

“We regret to inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March salary is postponed and the payroll will be run as per the schedule…,” the airline said in the communication. As per the schedule, pilots, engineers and all manager and above level staff would be paid March salary on April 10. Jet Airways spokesperson was not available for comments.