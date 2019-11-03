CIL likely to create new posts of executive director rank

Currently, there are no posts between the rank of general managers and directors, they said. Sources said there can be executive director in every department or discipline in each of the eight subsidiaries of Coal India.

In an effort to strengthen its administration to boost productivity, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to create new posts of executive director rank in the organisation and its subsidiaries, sources said. The coal ministry, which has asked the mining major to fast track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24, was in “favour of creating new posts” in the high rank to motivate its senior managers to work hard, the sources told PTI.

The miner had earlier said it would meet the target by the fiscal 2025-26. Creation of new posts in the executive director rank will provide an opportunity to at least 50 senior general managers to get an elevation, they said.

Currently, there are no posts between the rank of general managers and directors, they said. Sources said there can be executive director in every department or discipline in each of the eight subsidiaries of Coal India.

“There are about 220-300 general managers working in Coal India and its subsidiaries. Once the new posts are created, it may create an opportunity for the senior managers to get an elevation,” sources said.

Timeline for the creation of posts has not been decided, they said. “You (CIL) will have to fast track the one billion tonne target to 2023-24, as the current growth is not enough. There is no question of 2025-26. I will ensure all support to CIL in this endeavour,” coal minister Pralhad Joshi had said at the 45th foundation day of the miner.

Incidentally, the next Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024. However, Coal India chairman A K Jha said that the miner was looking to acquire some assets in Russia to meet coking coal demand in India and was also going ahead to install 3000 MW of solar power plant.