CIL inks Rs 1,462 crore pact with Russian shovel manufacturer

The delivery of all the electric rope shovels, to be used in open cast mines for over burden removal, would be concluded by September 2023.

PSU miner Coal India (CIL) has entered into a contract with Iz-Kartex, named after P G Korbokov, a Russian shovel manufacturing company, for installation and commissioning of 11 electric rope shovels valued at Rs 1,462 crore. The Russian shovel manufacturer bagged the bid through participation in global tender involving reverse auction. Each rope shovels are 20 cubic metres in size.

The contract has been made for 8 years considering the life cycle cost of equipment with likely consumables and spares, a CIL executive said adding, the company was fast tracking its procurement process to strengthen its mining equipment base and replace the aging machines.

The delivery of all the electric rope shovels, to be used in open cast mines for over burden removal, would be concluded by September 2023.

All the eleven rope shovels would be used in the open cast projects of Northern Coalfields (NCL), which will swell the number of such equipment deployed in NCL mines from 9 to 20. The first, newly contracted machine, will roll out in NCL on June 2022 and thereafter at least one each every 45 days, the CIL executive said.