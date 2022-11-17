CIL expects 50 mt sales through e-auction in H2

State-run Coal India expects around 50 million tonne sales through its e-auction platform in the second half of this fiscal.

The coal miner had sold around 30 million tonne through the e-auction platform during the first half.

“Already we have done 30 mt in two quarters. In the third and fourth quarters another 50 mt should be there. I won’t be able to commit anything, but it will be more than what we have done,” CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Mining Summit 2022, organised by CII.

In the last fiscal, e-auction volume stood at 108 million tonne.

In the second quarter of this fucal, Coal India had sold 10.36 million tonne through e-auction and the average realisation was Rs 6,061 per tonne. Realisation from sales of coal under Fuel Supply Agreement was Rs 1413 per tonne from sales of 141 million tonne.

“Till this time the priority was to fulfill the need of the power sector and our production has increased this year. So, in third and fourth quarter, we will see an increase in volume of e-auction sale,” Agrawal said.

According to him, the coal miner was focused on evacuation and sustainability.

Production will not be a problem but evacuation will be a challenge, he said.

“The company was investing heavily in first mile connectivity and mechanised evacuation… in three-four years most of the evacuation will be mechanised,” Agrawal said.

“We have aggressively adopted digitalization. Having online real time data can help improve productivity by 20-30%,” he said.