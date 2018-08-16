CII wants Tamil Nadu government to intervene in FIR against TVS Motor’s Venu Srinivasan

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has sought urgent intervention of the Tamil Nadu government in the case related to TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan being named in an FIR in the famous Shiva temple idol theft case.

Venu Srinivasan, who moved the Madras High Court for an anticipatory bail in the alleged idol theft case related to Kapaleeswarar Temple (Shiva temple) recently, got relief as the HC postponed the hearing of the case for six weeks following an oral assurance given by the idol wing of the Tamil Nadu police department that it will not arrest the industrialist for six weeks.

In a communication here on Wednesday, major industrialists and members of CII, including Vinod K Dasari of Ashok Leyland and MM Murugappan of Murugappa group among a host of other CII members condemned the decision of idol wing police, naming Venu Srinivasan in an FIR.

“We are deeply pained by the news of Venu Srinivasan being named in an FIR in the Kapaleeswarar Temple matter. As an elder statesman and as one of the most philanthropic of industrialists in south India, his work in the social and religious fields are widely known and well documented.”

“We have always admired the foresight with which he combined temple restoration with rural uplift. His efforts at adding to the income of rural families through gainful employment of women is probably one of the best models of social development,” the CII members said.

“We are now forced to ask ourselves the question if we would be bold enough to undertake such activities in an atmosphere vilified by fake charges and possible public humiliation. It would be a deterrent for the industrial community to engage in social welfare programmes or restoration of ancient heritage buildings including temples.

“We want to make our concern known to the authorities, media and the public. In our view, this would warrant urgent government intervention,”the industrialists said.