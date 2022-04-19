CII mourns demise of Sanmar group chairman N Sankar

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) expressed its sadness at the demise of N Sankar, chairman, Sanmar group in Chennai on Sunday. In a statement, TV Narendran, president, CII said, “India has lost one of its visionary industry leaders. N Sankar worked tirelessly for over five decades in ensuring trust in business and leading by example in setting high standards for ethical business in the country.”

As a successful entrepreneur, Sankar pioneered various joint ventures, focused on international business, diversified business portfolios and implemented best-in-class manufacturing practices to make Sanmar a truly global company, he said.

Suchitra Ella, chairperson, CII southern region, said: “Sankar’s far sighted vision not only contributed to the success of his business, but also contributed to the growth and development of major industry sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector in South India.”