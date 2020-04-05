CII mobilises industry action towards COVID-19 relief

Towards this, CII is working in 18 states across the country.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is extending all the possible support to mitigate the global crisis. Synergising the efforts of the corporate India and engaging with Government, CII is reaching out to various sections of the society, providing immediate relief and strategic long-term rehabilitation support.

Through CII Foundation (CIIF), Young Indians (Yi), Indian Women Network (IWN) and Regional & State Offices, CII has been mapping the requirements and mobilising relief and rehabilitation support. The relief and rehabilitation interventions include distribution of personal protective equipment, hygiene kits, ration kits and other daily essentials among the communities. Awareness regarding the recommended hygiene and safety practices is also being taken up among industrial workers and poorer neighbourhoods.

Towards this, CII is working in 18 states across the country. Through regular engagement and continuous efforts, so far 1,83,000 beneficiaries have been directly impacted. More than 1.5 lakh health and hygiene kits, 5,050 ration kits and more than 12,000 kg food grains have been distributed. Community kitchens have been supported at various locations across regions, collectively providing 28,100 meals to approximately 16,250 beneficiaries.

Awareness drives and distribution of sanitisers and food is being undertaken in 110 villages of Punjab. The awareness drives are being run with awareness vans running in the villages making announcements regarding the best practices, importance of handwashing, social distancing, etc. Through the CII Foundation Woman Exemplar Network, initiatives are also being rolled out to reach out to the vulnerable communities of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, through awareness and provision of Ration and Hygiene kits.