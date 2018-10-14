CII forms Indian Digital Gaming Society to enable industry growth

Industry body CII Sunday announced formation of the Indian Digital Gaming Society, a not for profit organisation, comprising various stakeholders from the country’s gaming ecosystem. “IDGS will provide platform for the young start-ups and youths to unleash their creativity and contribute towards digital economy of the country. Digital Gaming sector will open up new avenues of skilling and help create more job opportunities in India,” the chamber said.

The society will work closely with the central and state governments and academia towards enabling the growth of the digital gaming industry, CII said.

IDGS Founder and President Rajan Navani said: “With the Indian Gaming market across mobile, PC, console and e-sports growing exponentially, IDGS fulfils the need for industry led body to bring stakeholders across the ecosystem together, including Government, to nurture and grow a global opportunity for Indian industry in the creative world just like IT Services opened India to the world three decades ago”.

The global gaming market is estimated at USD 110 billion. India, in-spite of being one of the largest users of digital products and services, is in a nascent stage with respect to the digital gaming industry. IDGS will also showcase the domestic industry at international digital gaming exhibitions.