CII and UN Environment sign MoU for implementation of sustainable development

CII and UN Environment sign MoU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the UN Environment has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development. Erik Solheim, Executive Director at UN Environment, and Chandrajit Banerji, Director-General, Confederation of Indian Industry, Thursday signed the MoU at CII’s headquarters in Delhi.

“Leadership from India is critical where plastics are concerned, but private sector initiatives are even more significant: solutions lie there,” said Solheim.

Chandrajit Banerjee said, “The CII will work towards voluntary codes in Indian industry on the issue of plastics, for which there is already a precedent with benefits to firms in terms of credit and shareholder value. Outside of India, CII will engage with industry forums it is linked to in different countries, and especially in Africa via its annual CII-Africa Conclave.”

Covering all the major areas of interest common to both organisations, the MoU encompasses ‘coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development’, according to an official statement. It provides a framework of cooperation and facilitates cooperation in issues of environment, climate change, renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation and management, water sanitation, smart cities and urban infrastructure, it said.

A major activity planned under the MoU, will be the #Un-plastic Initiative of CII and UN Environment, beginning with a Call to Action, including commitments by industry on actions to curb plastic pollution.