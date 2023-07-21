Cientra appoints Anil Kempanna as its first CEO

Product solutions company, Cientra has announced the appointment of Anil Kempanna as its first Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is in line with the company’s vision to accelerate exponential growth, foster deeper client and employee engagement, scale global operations towards becoming a leading niche Technology Partner across geographies.

Anil Kempanna is a techno-business leader with a track record across leading multinational companies in the electronics and semiconductor industry. With over two and half decades of industry experience, he has been instrumental in driving technology growth, developing innovative products and building executive relationships in global markets encompassing US, Europe and Asia.

He has industry knowledge around multiple market segments like intelligent edge computing, personal computing, servers, IoT, smartphones and networking. Anil Kempanna has played a pivot in several organisations including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Ensemble Communications (wireless start-up) and Cadence in guiding and mentoring the product development teams and building a business from scratch. During his stint at Intel as Vice President, he led a 1000+ Silicon development team and delivered products across Server/Edge/AI/Client worth multi-billion dollar revenue.

“Anil’s exceptional strategic capabilities, global exposure, proven operational effectiveness and value-driven leadership in building customer-centric business gave us confidence that the company is well positioned to take on the demand environment and capture the opportunities accelerating the organization’s growth & success to newer heights,” said Uday Joshi, CTO, Cientra.

With a proven brand lineage in the US market and backed by cutting-edge in-house technology developments, Cientra is working towards empowering its clients from some of the niche segments in semiconductors, embedded software solutions, automotive, and telecom to drive a range of products and services.