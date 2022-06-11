scorecardresearch

CIDCO clears Navi Mumbai airport site

CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai international airport on an area of 1,160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

CIDCO said it has evicted all structures in the Navi Mumbai International Airport project area

The Maharashtra government’s town planning authority, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), said it has evicted all structures in the Navi Mumbai International Airport project area and the land has been handed over to the concessionaire of the airport. The rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is also underway, it added.

“CIDCO has successfully completed the important milestones of the airport project till date due to the cooperation of the project affected people of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The work of Navi Mumbai International Airport is proceeding as per the scheduled timelines and the project is on track,” Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director, CIDCO, said.

