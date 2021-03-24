  • MORE MARKET STATS

ChrysCapital invests $50 mn in Safex Chemicals for minority stake

By: |
March 24, 2021 4:51 PM

Founded in 1991, Safex manufactures and sells branded agrochemicals. It has a pan-India presence with a network spanning over 10,000 distributors across 17 states.

ChrysCapital is a private equity firm.

Agro-chemical firm Safex Chemicals India on Wednesday said ChrysCapital has invested USD 50 million (around Rs 362 crore) in the company for a minority stake.

The transaction involves a combination of secondary sale by existing PE investor, BanyanTree Growth Capital, along with a primary raise by the company for growth initiatives, it said.

Related News

“Safex Chemicals is pleased to announce that ChrysCapital is investing USD 50 million in the company for a significant minority stake,” the company said in a statement.

ChrysCapital is a private equity firm.

As a part of the deal, ChrysCapital Managing Director Raghav Ramdev and industry veteran R Hariharan will join the board of Safex as nominees of ChrysCapital, it added.

“We intend to leverage our strong management capabilities and ChrysCapital’s extensive network to drive Safex’s growth by bringing innovative products and solutions to the Indian agrochemical industry through M&A and in-licensing opportunities,” Safex Chemicals Founder Director S K Chaudhary said.

Founded in 1991, Safex manufactures and sells branded agrochemicals. It has a pan-India presence with a network spanning over 10,000 distributors across 17 states.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ChrysCapital invests $50 mn in Safex Chemicals for minority stake
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
125 agri-tech startups shortlisted as semi-finalists of Cisco Agri Challenge
2No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign e-commerce players
3Facebook’s F8 developer conference set to return on June 2 in virtual format