Cholamandalam posts Rs 292 crore net profit in Jan-March

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), the financial services arm of the Chennai-based business conglomerate Murugappa Group, has posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 compared to Rs 285 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, registering a growth of 2.5%. Total income of the company registered an increase of 29% at Rs 1,885 crore in the quarter against Rs 1,456 crore. For the whole year of FY19, Chola reported a net profit of Rs 1,186 crore, up 29% from Rs 918 crore in FY18. Total income was at Rs 6,993 crore compared to Rs 5,780 crore, marking an increase of 21%. Arun Alagappan, executive director, Chola, said: \u201cWe have been consistent in delivering growth over 25% in AUM, total income and PAT for the past few years, and the growth has been phenomenal even during the current year across all major parameters.\u201d