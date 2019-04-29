Cholamandalam posts Rs 292 crore net profit in Jan-March

Chola, said: “We have been consistent in delivering growth over 25% in AUM, total income and PAT for the past few years, and the growth has been phenomenal even during the current year across all major parameters.”

Cholamandalam, Cholamandalam Investment, Cholamandalam Investment profit, Cholamandalam Investment finance,For the whole year of FY19, Chola reported a net profit of Rs 1,186 crore, up 29% from Rs 918 crore in FY18.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), the financial services arm of the Chennai-based business conglomerate Murugappa Group, has posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 compared to Rs 285 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, registering a growth of 2.5%.

Total income of the company registered an increase of 29% at Rs 1,885 crore in the quarter against Rs 1,456 crore. For the whole year of FY19, Chola reported a net profit of Rs 1,186 crore, up 29% from Rs 918 crore in FY18.

Total income was at Rs 6,993 crore compared to Rs 5,780 crore, marking an increase of 21%. Arun Alagappan, executive director, Chola, said: "We have been consistent in delivering growth over 25% in AUM, total income and PAT for the past few years, and the growth has been phenomenal even during the current year across all major parameters."

