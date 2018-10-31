Chola profit rises 49% to Rs 305 crore

Aggregate disbursements for Q2 were at Rs 6,899 crore against Rs 5,492 crore, reporting an increase of around 26%.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group, on Tuesday reported a 49.5% rise in its net profit at Rs 305 crore for the second quarter against Rs 204 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Total income of the company for Q2 stood at Rs 1,676 crore compared to Rs 1,350 crore, registering a growth of 24%, said a statement by Chola.

Aggregate disbursements for Q2 were at Rs 6,899 crore against Rs 5,492 crore, reporting an increase of around 26%. The vehicle finance portfolio stood at `5,542 crore against Rs 4,295 crore, logging a rise of 29%, while home equity vertical was at Rs 910 crore compared to Rs 830 crore, an increase of 10%. Assets under management grew 31% to Rs 47,720 crore compared to Rs 36,456 crore.