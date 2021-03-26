Chola MS Risk Services partners with Denxpert to launch regulatory software

Chola MS Risk Services is a 50:50 joint venture with the Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, offering comprehensive risk management and engineering solutions.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services, part of the Rs 38,000-crore Murugappa Group, in association with Hungary-based Denxpert EHS&S Software, on Thursday launched Denxpert Legal software in India.

Denxpert Legal is a digital tool for regulatory mapping and assurance in matters pertaining to environment health and safety (EHS). The solution will help industries comply with legal regulations at the facility and corporate level.

The software has been supported by the European Union under an innovation programme that involves a stringent selection process. The consortium of Denxpert EHS&S Software and Chola MS Risk Services had qualified after scoring above 95% in this evaluation. Denxpert Legal is widely used in more than 300 corporates, including Fortune 500 companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

Subba Rao, chief executive, Chola MS Risk Services, said, “Denxpert Legal is an advanced digital tool from Denxpert EHS&S Software. With our 25-plus years of EHS regulatory assurance consulting experience, we have developed and customised this tool to suit the Indian industry’s requirement. As part of this process, we piloted it at 50 major clients of Chola MS Risk Services across various industrial sectors. We are confident that this tool will help service compliance and regulatory requirement in the Indian market.”

Chola MS Risk Services is a 50:50 joint venture with the Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, offering comprehensive risk management and engineering solutions. With two decades of experience and over 8,500 consulting projects across 42 industrial sectors, the company offers services to organisations to optimise their EHS performance.

Szücs Winkler Robert, manager, Denxpert EHS&S Software, said, “Denxpert Legal is an efficient web-based solution for monitoring and complying with the ever-changing legal requirements in the field of environment, health and safety. We are launching the tool in three variants. While the basic version offers a comprehensive view of the subscribed regulations, the advanced versions involve knowledge sharing through business impact, consultation through assurance audits, workshops and data management.”