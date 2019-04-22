Chinese tech giant Huawei says 1Q sales up 39 percent

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 11:43 AM

Huawei, the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, on Monday reported revenue of 179.7 billion yuan (USD 26.8 billion) for the first three months of the year.

Huawei sales US, Huawei, Huawei business, India, CEO Jay Chen, 5G network, Chinese phones,(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Chinese tech giant Huawei said Monday its revenue rose 39 percent over a year earlier in the latest quarter despite US pressure on allies to shun its telecom technology as a security risk.

Huawei, the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, on Monday reported revenue of 179.7 billion yuan (USD 26.8 billion) for the first three months of the year.

Washington’s pressure on allies to avoid Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, threatens to block access to Europe and other markets as carriers prepare to invest billions of dollars in next-generation technology.

The company denies US accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

READ ALSO |  How Ola is ‘self-driving’ its way from just cab booking service to mobility giant

Huawei, founded by a former Chinese military engineer in 1987, is privately held but reports financial results to try to defuse Western security concerns.

Huawei gave no quarterly earnings but said its profit margin was 8 per cent. That would be about 14.4 billion yuan (USD 2.1 billion).

The revenue growth reported Monday was higher than the 19.5 per cent gain reported earlier for 2018 annual revenue. The company earlier reported annual sales of 721.2 billion ( USD 105.2 billion).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Chinese tech giant Huawei says 1Q sales up 39 percent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition