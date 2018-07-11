Chinese smartphone entrant HOMTOM appoints Nikhil Bhutani as India head

Prior to joining HOMTOM, Bhutani has worked as the Regional Head of Ziox Mobile.

China-based handset maker HOMTOM that came to India last month on Wednesday announced to appoint Nikhil Bhutani as India Director for its product and operations.

“We emphasise upon bringing superior-quality devices, loaded with latest features, at affordable prices to the Indian market in line with the brand’s vision of offering ‘smarterphone’s for a smarter India,” Bhutani said in a statement.

Part of Shenzhen Zhouji Hengtong Technology Co Ltd and incepted in 2013, HOMTOM offers original design manufacturing (ODM) services to smartphone companies globally.

The company debuted in India with five mid-price smartphones starting at Rs 8,000 and has plans to manufacture handsets in India.

“We are elated to have Nikhil on board with HOMTOM. With our new office now operational in Noida, we are planning to launch ‘smarterphones’ in mid to high-end segments,” said Gary Zhang, CEO, HOMTOM.

As an R&D company, HOMTOM claims to hold more than 100 patents globally.