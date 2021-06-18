Chinese firms not given login details of govt’s trusted telecom products portal

It was indicated that extra due diligence will be done in case of any link to China – be it for components or personnel.

With the implementation of National Security Directive on the telecommunication sector, the government has provided login credentials to operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for accessing the trusted telecom products portal and submit details, but Chinese companies have not been given the login IDs.

According to sources, over the last couple of days, the concerned personnel of telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and their vendors – both global and Indian like Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, Tejas, HFCL etc — have been given the login credentials, barring companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

The government on June 15 had launched a portal for giving clearance to trusted products that telecom operators can install in their networks as part of the National Security Directive on the telecommunication sector. Telecom operators have to access the portal and indicate what telecom products they want to procure and from which vendor. After that, access to the portal will also be given to the respective vendors named by the telecom operators. But sources said Chinese firms may not be given the login details, and if any operator intends to buy their products, it will be the responsibility of the operator to fulfil all the requisite details on the portal on behalf of the Chinese firms.

After that, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) will decide whether the products can be termed ‘trusted’ or not. The operators, however, can also seek a waiver from the government, in case they want to use the products from Chinese firms.

Sources said during a familiarising meeting regarding the trusted telecom portal on Wednesday between industry and government officials, it was conveyed that all the details regarding supply chain of components have to be provided. It was indicated that extra due diligence will be done in case of any link to China – be it for components or personnel.

The government has to be provided with all the details and flow chart of telecom networks in the country. The information has to include every detail about the vendors from whom they procure as well as details about rollout of networks, their expansion and upgrades every time such things take place. The telecom vendors will also have to submit all details about their company, directors, businesses, and shareholding pattern, etc, to the NSCS.

Apart from that, the telecom operators and vendors also need to provide a certificate that the equipment does not have any malware/backdoors and is free of all known vulnerabilities.