Chinese e-tailers forced to go Indian

By Devika Singh

It hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride for Chinese e-commerce players in India. E-tailers like Club Factory and Shein, who had been shipping ‘cheap’ Chinese and other international products to Indian shoppers, have faced the heat over the last few months for guising their products as ‘gifts’ to evade customs duties. AliExpress and Romwe are some other Chinese fashion e-tailers popular in India. In the wake of a crackdown by customs officials, these players are now planning a workaround to continue tapping the lucrative Indian market.

Club Factory, for instance, has started sourcing all its products from Indian sellers. The company has been taking on local sellers across categories on its platform in India by waiving commission charges. The company claims it has also made it cheaper for sellers to sell on its platform with a lower rate of payment gateway and other logistics charges. As per a company spokesperson, “In addition to men and women’s fashion which includes clothing, accessories, bags and shoes, we are also actively taking on sellers from other categories like gadgets, healthcare, home, utility items, and even mobile phones.”

The recent move by the e-tailer comes after Mumbai customs seized over 500 packages of Shein and Club Factory, as a result of which Shein had to partially shut down its operations in the country. However, the company is back in business.

The Indian e-tailing market, as per forecasts from Redseer Consulting, is on track to hit a GMV (gross merchandise value) of $32 billion in 2019 and fashion would have a 19% share in this pie. Club Factory and Shein, which are directly in competition with established Indian fashion e-tailers such as Flipkart-owned Myntra and Jabong, Ajio and Limeroad, have gained some traction in India recently.

But analysts estimate that their share in the fashion segment is less than 10%. According to data analytics firm KalaGato, in June, Club Factory had around 30.49% of market share by app install in the country, which was second only to Myntra (37.54%), while Jabong had 10.35%, Ajio stood at 8.73%, Limeroad at 7.68% and Shein at 5.20%. KalaGato defines market share by app install as market share based on the number of installs relative to other apps.

However, it seems the times ahead will not be any easier for these companies in India as the government is reportedly mulling over charging these players a combination of customs duties and GST (Goods and Service Tax) of up to 50% on orders from China.

“As a result, these players are analysing whether they want to import versus procuring locally. And the issue will boil down to cost,” says Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer internet, EY India. As most of these players have a strong presence in the value-conscious tier-II and beyond markets, figuring out a way to retain their current costs would be vital.

But even sourcing locally may not be a long-term answer to the problem, analysts say. According to Ujjwal Chaudhry, director, RedSeer Consulting, these companies might not be able to source locally very high quality of products at a lower cost and that might throw up a challenge.

Furthermore, since the products on these platforms were being sourced from China, they are unique in their designs and quality; therefore, e-tailers may lose their edge and face issues maintaining their erstwhile standard while sourcing from India.

Fierce competition is another roadblock as they look to establish themselves in the market. “Competition for them is going to get more and more difficult as Indian players scale up, especially with the new investments both from Walmart and Amazon,” points out Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India. In such a scenario, it may prove crucial to figure out logistics and offer a better delivery experience to customers.