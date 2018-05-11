China’s Pony Ma is Asia’s richest in Forbes list; but Mukesh Ambani at No. 2 is catching up

According to Forbes’ world billionaire list, Pony Ma holds a staggering net worth of .3 billion.

Tencent’s Ma Huateng also known as Pony Ma has come out on top as the richest man in Asia, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires list, but India’s Mukesh Ambani is not far behind. According to Forbes’ world billionaire list, Pony Ma holds a staggering net worth of $45.3 billion, while Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani holds $41.9 billion, making him the second richest in Asia.

Tencent’s Ma has also won a spot on the Forbes list of the World’s 10 Most Powerful CEOs for 2018, while Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian businessman to rank on Forbes World’s Powerful People list, positioned at 32. Interestingly, Alibaba’s Jack Ma, who has a net worth of $41.6 billion was pipped by Tencent’s boss. Forbes’ real time billionaires list ranks Ma Huateng (Pony Ma) at 15, while India’s Mukesh Ambani came in at 17, with USA’s Sheldon Adelson ranking on 16.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani had been ranked as Asia’s richest in December-17, according to Forbes’ billionaire list after his wealth rose by $223 million to $41.8 billion on the back of rise in Reliance Industries Ltd stock price, whereas the wealth of Hui Ka Yan, the Chairman of China Evergrande Group slumped by $586 million to $41.2 billion on November 2. However, Pony Ma had overtaken Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person according to a Forbes list in March 2018.

Tencent is one of the world’s largest internet companies in the world, with about one-seventh of the world’s population using Tencent’s social media networking app and Facebook competitor WeChat. Pony Ma’s net worth reportedly grew to $47 billion in March, up from $25 billion this time last year. Notably, while his net worth has posted decline from those highs, he is still the richest person in China with a personal fortune of about $45.3 billion as of Thursday, Forbes said.