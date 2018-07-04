China’s HNA Group Chairman Wang Jian dies after fall in France

HNA, based on the southern Chinese island of Hainan and best known as the owner of Hainan Airlines Co, has been shedding assets including stakes in Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (Reuters)

Wang Jian, co-chairman and co-founder of HNA Group, one of China’s most acquisitive conglomerates, died during a business trip in France on July 3 after a serious injury caused by a fall, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. HNA said that Wang, 57, suffered a fall in Provence, southern France, and received medical treatment but did not recover.

“HNA Group extends deepest condolences to Mr. Wang’s family and many friends,” HNA’s board and management team said in a statement. “Together, we mourn the loss of an exceptionally gifted leader and role model, whose vision and values will continue to be a beacon for all who had the good fortune to know him, as well as for the many others whose lives he touched through his work and philanthropy.”

