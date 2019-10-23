China’s export prices fall, domestic steelmakers vulnerable despite protective walls

Even the anti-dumping duty (applicable when landed price of imports falls below $489) may prove to be insufficient to arrest the fall.
India’s domestic steel prices* plunged to a 34-month low of Rs 34,250/tonne (~$476/tonne) last week, reflecting weak demand conditions. Even the anti-dumping duty (applicable when landed price of imports falls below $489) may prove to be insufficient to arrest the fall. While local steel firms have stepped up exports in recent months, Chinese exports are likely to dent their edge. Clearly, market forces require local steel firms to pull up their socks and cut costs to shore up profitability in local and export markets.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.