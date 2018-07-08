China’s cross-border e-commerce players value India, Middle East markets: Report

India is one of the main markets of focus for China’s major cross-border e-commerce players due to high potential for economic growth.

India is one of the main markets of focus for China’s major cross-border e-commerce players due to high potential for economic growth, according to a report today. Five of the top 10 best performing cross-border e-commerce Chinese apps in the first five months — such as Club Factory, SHEIN, ROMWE and JollyChic – focussed on the Middle East and India markets, according to a report from app data provider App Annie.

According to the report, the Indian market enjoys a huge population and high potential for economic growth, thus attracting many e-commerce players to expand their presence, state-run Xinhua news agency said Smartphones are popular in Arab countries and local consumers have strong purchasing power. But the oil-rich countries lack textiles and other light sectors, offering cross-border e-commerce opportunities for products like apparel.

Alibaba’s AliExpress tops the list, which mainly reviews the performances of third-party business-to-consumer e-commerce platforms targeting overseas consumers, it said. The report also showed that South American markets pose rising growth potential while developed markets in Europe and the United States remain attractive to Chinese e-commerce