scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

China, Vietnam’s share in India’s steel import basket rises during June 2023: Official data

The share of the UK, Mexico, Russia, Italy, Portugal and Nepal in India’s steel exports basket increased in June 2023, the data showed.

Written by PTI
Steel industry, steel imports
In June 2023, the import from China contributed 37.1 per cent and Vietnam's share was 4.8 per cent in India's steel import basket. (Representational Picture)

The share of countries like China and Vietnam in India’s 4.84 LMT steel import basket during June 2023 has increased on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to official data.At 4.84 lakh metric tonne (LMT), India’s overall steel import registered a 5.9 per cent increase on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis and 7.6 per cent over June 2022, the Ministry of Steel said.

“Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June ’23 as compared to June 22…,” it said.

In June 2022, the import from China was 26.1 per cent and Vietnam was 1 per cent. However, in June 2023, the import from China contributed 37.1 per cent and Vietnam’s share was 4.8 per cent in India’s steel import basket.

Also Read
Also Read

The development assumes significance as India has set an ambitious target to increase its steel making capacity to 300 million tonnes and Indian players eyeing for a significant share in the global steel markets.

While India’s export of finished steel fell to 5.02 LMT in June, posting a fall of 27.6 per cent over May 2023, and 21.3 per cent over June 2022.

The share of the UK, Mexico, Russia, Italy, Portugal and Nepal in India’s steel exports basket increased in June 2023, the data showed.

Also Read

On prices of iron ore, it said that the prices of the steel making raw material were at Rs 3,900/tonne in June, unchanged from its May 2023 level. 

More Stories on
Steel industry

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 15:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS