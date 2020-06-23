China-owned smartphone companies increase security after protest at Oppo factory in Greater Noida

According to sources, the Oppo factory remains shut with no production for the time being.

Many Chinese smartphone companies have increased security at their premises fearing backlash from anti-China protestors, especially after the incidence at the Oppo factory in Greater Noida. On Saturday, demonstrators from ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ locked the gates of the factory in a symbolic move to boycott Chinese products. Most of the Chinese handset firms are lying low, not commenting anything on the India-China faceoff, fearing further scrutiny from right-wing groups.

According to sources, the Oppo factory remains shut with no production for the time being. The sources further said even before the incident, the factory was working at a 30% production capacity as some employees had tested positive for Covid-19. At its peak, around 3,000 people worked at the factory, which makes devices for OnePlus and Realme also.

After the incident, security has been enhanced by the local administration with frequent patrolling by police. An FIR has also been registered against protestors.

FE reached out to companies, including Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo, asking about the contingency measures being taken by the firms but no one commented.

Industry executives, however, feel that the government will protect the manufacturing facilities across the country as many of these firms have invested heavily in India. As per Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at techARC, Chinese investment in smartphone manufacturing and R&D in India could be around $5.2 billion. Also, around 2 lakh people are working at factories owned by Chinese players and any move to stop production could impact jobs adversely.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said the investments will be protected. “India has a glorious tradition of peace, non-violence and is ruled by law. Manufacturing facilities, offices and trade outlets are under the cover of this rule of law. We are sure that any attempt to disrupt this by lumpen elements will be dealt with a strong hand. We are confident that matters will not come to this head,” Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman ICEA said.