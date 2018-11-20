China Is Casting a Shadow on Hong Kong’s Luxury Watch Retailers

A weaker yuan and slowing economic growth are hurting China’s powerful domestic-consumption engine just as exporters feel the heat of a trade war.

Chinese consumers are tightening their purse strings, dragging down shares of watch companies that rely on the world’s second-largest economy to drive growth.

Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd. and Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. fell at least 1.4 percent Tuesday in Hong Kong after analysts at Bank of America Corp. warned that “particularly weak” demand for timepieces in China may get worse. The city counts on visiting shoppers from mainland China to power earnings.

