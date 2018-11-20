China develops small multi-rotor drone that can climb to 5,000 meters

China has developed a small-size multi-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which can climb up to 5,000 metres, the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute (CHRDI) said on Tuesday.

The X-M20 is configured with high-performance blades, which reduces its power consumption and noise level and makes it more capable of long-endurance flight, the report said.

China has developed a small-size multi-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which can climb up to 5,000 metres, the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute (CHRDI) said on Tuesday. The electricity-powered small UAV features distinctive pitch control technique, which makes it unique in the UAV market, said CHRDI, China’s helicopter research organ of Avicopter under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The X-M20 “Crane”, with the weight only 20 kilograms, is designed to have a service ceiling up to 5,000 metres and wind resistance capacity up to seven level, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

As to the outstanding endurance capacity, the small UAV can fly about one hour with its maximum payload of five kms, it said.

The X-M20 is configured with high-performance blades, which reduces its power consumption and noise level and makes it more capable of long-endurance flight, the report said.

The small multi-rotor UAV could be used in multiple missions such as border patrol, anti-terrorism, line patrol, geographical surveys and traffic monitoring, it said.

