Chief labour commissioner adjourns Infosys-NITES matter

On the request of Infosys, the office of the chief labour commissioner (central) has adjourned till the middle of next month the “joint discussion” between National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) and the tech giant.

In a letter written on April 22, the CLC(C) had asked to Infosys group head (human resources) Krish Shankar to attend the discussion either personally or through an authorised representative well conversant with the issue.

“Infosys sought adjournment today. The matter will be discussed next towards the middle of next month,” said a government official familiar with the development.

Before the CLC (C), NITES President H S Saluja alleged that Infosys is restricting employees terminated from employment from the company, using a non-compete agreement clause, in respect of their future employment.

“The aforesaid clause has been alleged to be unethical and illegal by the compliant,” the CLC(C) office said in the notice sent to Infosys.