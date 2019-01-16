Chennai To host SaaS BooMi, Asia’s largest SaaS conference

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 1:19 AM

SaaSBooMi will feature product showcases, workshops on go-to market strategy and investor-readiness sessions.

chennai, asiaSuresh Sambandam

The first edition of SaaSBooMi, touted to be Asia’s largest SaaS conference for founders and by founders, is to be held on January 18-19 in Chennai. The event will be held at at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort, East Coast Road (ECR), Tamil Nadu, where over 300 SaaS founders curated from across the Asia Pacific (Apac) region are expected to participate.

SaaSBooMi will feature product showcase, workshops on go-to market strategy and investor-readiness sessions. It will bring together some of the best brains in the Indian SaaS industry who will share their stories straight from the trenches.

SaaSBooMi is being led by Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, Suresh Sambandam, founder and CEO of OrangeScape and Krish Subramanian, founder of Chargebee. Also on board in an active role are Vinod Muthukrishnan, founder of Cloud Cherry, Suresh Shankar, founder of Crayon Data and Manav Garg of Eka Software.

Speaking on the event’s vision, Mathrubootham said, “Freshworks’ success has proved to the world that an alternate model to build a global SaaS company is possible. A bunch of like-minded founders from Chennai, Bengaluru and Singapore came together to make this model public knowledge by sharing deep operator knowledge in a trusted SaaS founders-only closed group. That is SaaSBooMi for you. This is our #PayItForward contribution to the ecosystem. This is how great ecosystems like Silicon Valley were built.”

According to Gartner, SaaS holds the largest segment of the cloud market, and its revenue is expected to hit $85.1 billion in 2019, growing at a rate of 17.8% compared to the previous year.

Sambandam of OrangeScape, said: “This will be an exclusive, founder-centric event, flavoured by real conversations and meaningful networking. We plan to make it immersive and deep, provide real learnings that can be quickly implemented by SaaS founders. The reason we are hosting this event in Chennai is because the city is already the SaaS capital of India.”

Chennai has evolved to become the country’s SaaS capital, boasting of over 13,000 people in the workforce and over a billion dollars in revenue. As of September 2018, Chennai’s SaaS sector has raised about $500 million in funding, with most big players generating more revenue than their funding.

The transformation of the software industry to the SaaS model is a huge generational shift that is accelerating faster globally. The transformation of the service industry to a product industry is extremely important in the next decade of automation. There are a few of us who have learnt the playbook of scaling SaaS globally the hard way and are sharing our tribal knowledge in various forms. But we believe that a conference at this scale organised by the founders to share each other’s learnings and mistakes will act as a catalyst to the ecosystem,” said Krish Subramanian, founder & CEO, Chargebee.

Speakers at SaaSBooMi include Aneesh Reddy, CEO & co-founder of Capillary Technologies; Ashwini Asokan, CEO & Founder of Mad Street Den, David Thompson, CMO of Freshworks (ex-CMO of WebEx) from California, Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal Technologies.

