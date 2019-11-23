Chennai to host 2-day rubber meet in February 2020

The theme of IRM 2020 is ‘Rubber Resurgence Through Innovation’, said a release by Rubber Board.

The Rubber Board of India, along with its stakeholder associations in rubber, has scheduled the fifth edition of ‘India Rubber Meet 2020 (IRM 2020)’ at Mamallapuram, near Chennai, on February 28 and 29, 2020. Around 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate. IRM is a regular forum for interaction, networking and exchange of information, organised under the aegis of India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed by the Rubber Board and other related stakeholders.

The theme of IRM 2020 is ‘Rubber Resurgence Through Innovation’, said a release by Rubber Board.

Internationally-renowned speakers will give invited lectures on strategies to overcome the challenges facing the sector. Presentation on innovations for the resurgence of the rubber sector will also be discussed in the meet.

A national-level committee under the chairmanship of Dr KN Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, with the representation of all segments of the rubber industry, has been constituted to organise the event. The committee includes representatives of small and large rubber growers, rubber processors and traders, tyre and non-tyre sectors, auto component manufacturers, rubber product exporters, synthetic rubber and reclaimed rubber manufacturers, rubber research and skill development institutions.