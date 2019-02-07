Chennai-based FourKites raises $50 million to fuel growth

The Series-C round includes follow-on financing from existing investors August Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, CEAS Investments and Hyde Park Angels.

Chennai-based supply chain software start-up FourKites on Wednesday announced $50 million in new funding to fuel growth of its real-time visibility network for shippers and carriers. The Series-C round includes follow-on financing from existing investors August Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, CEAS Investments and Hyde Park Angels. With this, the total capital raised by FourKites stood at $101.5 million.

FourKites, which had been founded five years ago, enables shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimise their supply chain based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. Its network includes more than 200 of the world’s top shippers, including AB InBev, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Perdue Foods, Smithfield Foods, Unilever and Walmart Canada, among others.