Chennai-based FourKites raises $50 million to fuel growth

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 4:28 AM

FourKites, which had been founded five years ago, enables shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimise their supply chain based on actionable data and predictive intelligence.

FourKites, CEAS Investments, August Capital, CEAS Investments, Smithfield Foods, Kraft HeinzThe Series-C round includes follow-on financing from existing investors August Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, CEAS Investments and Hyde Park Angels.

Chennai-based supply chain software start-up FourKites on Wednesday announced $50 million in new funding to fuel growth of its real-time visibility network for shippers and carriers. The Series-C round includes follow-on financing from existing investors August Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, CEAS Investments and Hyde Park Angels. With this, the total capital raised by FourKites stood at $101.5 million.

FourKites, which had been founded five years ago, enables shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimise their supply chain based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. Its network includes more than 200 of the world’s top shippers, including AB InBev, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Perdue Foods, Smithfield Foods, Unilever and Walmart Canada, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Chennai-based FourKites raises $50 million to fuel growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition