Cheers! Kerala’s Bevco readies itself as liquor outlets may open next week

Published: May 1, 2020 12:30:11 AM

State-owned Bevco, the monopoly distributor of liquor in Kerala, has asked its staff to be ready with precautions like fever-scanning machines, masks and sanitisers to address queues of consumers.

Through liquor sales, Bevco had netted Rs 14,508-crore turnover in 2018-2019. (Representative image)Through liquor sales, Bevco had netted Rs 14,508-crore turnover in 2018-2019. (Representative image)

Bringing cheers to tipplers in Kerala, where nine people committed suicide during the lockdown due to non-availability of liquor, the state government is bracing up to open its 300 liquor vending outlets from Tuesday.

All outlets can open, if there are relaxations in the lockdown from May 4, but customers will be allowed at counters only after they bet themselves checked through thermal scanners, said Sparjan Kumar, managing director at Bevco, in a circular to his employees.

The MD’s letter asks the staff to disinfect outlets before resuming operations and also tells them to gear up with masks, gloves and sanitisers, using money from outlets.

The Kerala government had announced the lockdown one week before the nationwide lockdown. Through liquor sales, Bevco had netted Rs 14,508-crore turnover in 2018-2019.

The excise revenue was to the tune of Rs 2,521 crore. During the nationwide lockdown, it was compelled to close liquor vends. It is no secret that the state exchequer badly misses the money from alcohol.

Shortly after suicides, the state government on March 30 proposed supplying booze at the doorstep of consumers if doctors would give prescriptions to addicts. The state chapter of the Indian Medical Association opposed it citing medical ethics. The Kerala High Court had then stepped in and ruled against this relaxation.

While the national lockdown is operative till May 3, the Kerala government has urged the Centre that in subsequent days liquor sales can be allowed in areas without Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, state excise minister TP Ramakrishnan said the Bevco circular indicates just its readiness. “We are only taking the sanitisation and other anti-pandemic preparations before opening liquor shops. It doesn’t mean that we have currently made a decision to open the shop next week,” he said.

