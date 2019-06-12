Cheers! Good news beer lovers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The move, while giving a boost to tourism, will also increase the excise revenues of the state as the licence fee for setting up such breweries has been hiked.

Beer lovers in Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have a reason to cheer as craft beer will soon flow easily here with the state government on Tuesday approving setting up of micro-breweries in hotels, pubs and resorts.

Thus, UP will now have micro-breweries on the lines of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi. The move, while giving a boost to tourism, will also increase the excise revenues of the state as the licence fee for setting up such breweries has been hiked. Craft beer is very popular in microbreweries in Goa, Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram.

