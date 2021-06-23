Checkposts of a different kind: Tech simplifies life in gated communities

“However, while major cities remain the focus, even new gated communities in smaller cities like Siliguri, Kolhapur and Dehradun have had the platform installed,” says Kumar.

The pandemic has dramatically rewired behaviour within housing societies. Households want to know that all visitors are running a normal temperature; they want to minimise or eliminate trips outside their community, which means they not only expect deliveries of goods but even vaccinations are expected to arrive at the community gates; they want everything to go digital, be it society payments, society announcements, celebrations or conversations. All of these also place huge responsibility on the shoulders of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

In this challenging climate, it’s no wonder then demand for technology has grown among housing societies. Community management app MyGate was used by 6000 societies in March 2020, but is now used by over 20,000 with three million homes benefiting from the platform. Says Abhishek Kumar, COO and co-founder, MyGate, “Over the past 15 months, we’ve kept adapting to the changing needs of our customers. With just our app, families can pay their home and utility bills, stay up-to-date on society matters, ensure that all visitors to the community are marked safe and even purchase daily essentials, from N95 masks and RT-PCR tests to groceries and home office set-ups. All of this has caught the attention of management committee members, who benefit from a lower administrative burden due to our app, leading to stronger-than-anticipated growth in this pandemic.”

The usefulness of MyGate’s features in the pandemic, both old and new, are clear from the numbers. The temperature status of visitors has been relayed over 10 million times since May 2020, the quarantine of over 10,000 homes have been managed on the app, and digital invoices raised on the app have grown to Rs 160 crore from Rs 35 crore in March last year. In May 2021, MyGate, in an attempt to help farmers reeling from the pandemic, brought alphonso mangoes to customers in Bengaluru and was able to sell over 15,000 kg.

Ameya Dhuri, joint secretary, Prime S1-S9 CHS, Chembur, says, “MyGate’s service and product have been very useful to us during these past few months. Quarantine at Home, Leave at Gate and Temperature and Mask Checks have also proven extremely beneficial. It’s good to see how technology is ensuring better safety in such trying times.”

Beginning this June, MyGate is tying up with major healthcare brands to organise vaccination drives within the society, after a survey conducted for its app users clearly indicated strong need for such an initiative. Slots and payments for vaccines will also be managed via the app to make matters easy for residents and RWAs.

In recent times, the demand for MyGate has been strongest from the city with the greatest concentration of housing societies, Mumbai. “However, while major cities remain the focus, even new gated communities in smaller cities like Siliguri, Kolhapur and Dehradun have had the platform installed,” says Kumar.