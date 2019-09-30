Cheaper milk: Mother Dairy’s Rs 4 per litre discount, door-to-door delivery in fight against plastic

As the company looks to lure more customers towards its token milk, along with providing cash incentives, Mother Dairy is looking to revamp its retail sales outlets for milk through vending machines.

In a bid to reduce plastic waste generated from its packaged milk, Delhi NCR’s leading milk brand Mother Dairy is pushing its customers to buy unpackaged token milk which is sold for Rs 4 per litre less than the packaged variant. The company is also mulling on strengthening its supply chain so that it can start door to door delivery of token milk as it looks to make token milk an attractive alternative. The same is expected to be launched in the National Capital Region of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. “With the current daily average volume of 6 lakh litres through Mother Dairy’s robust network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 crore a year,” Mother Dairy said in a statement.

As the company looks to lure more customers towards its token milk, along with providing cash incentives, Mother Dairy is looking to revamp its retail sales outlets for milk through vending machines “for improving consumer experience, facilities and efficiencies,” Mother Dairy said. The dominant milk supplier in the NCR region, Mother Dairy has already increased capacity of 10 lakh litres per day as it looks to take care of additional demand for machine-vended token milk.

“Being free of any plastic packaging, every litre purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams and on an annualised basis by 900 million tonnes,” Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said.

The talks for climate and environment protection have been gaining grounds and India too has been a participant in the same. As the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made a clarion call against single-use plastics and has been the latest voice in advocating against climate change. Mother Dairy’s move comes at a time when the whole nation is gearing up for a widely-anticipated blanket ban on single-use plastics.