Senior citizen flight concession: From Air India to Indigo, the rules and how seniors can fly cheaper

In a major concession to senior travellers, several airlines such as Air India, Indigo and Spicejet are offering massive discounts on the air tickets. The exclusive benefits are applicable to those aged 60 and above. Check for details such as eligibility, discounts and validity, here:

Air India

Applicable only on the select booking classes on economy tickets, the airline is offering a whopping 50% discount on the basic fare. The eligible persons are senior citizens of Indian Nationality who are permanently residing in India.

Also, the travellers must have a valid Photo ID with date of birth (Voter ID card, Passport, Driving license, senior citizens ID card issued by Air India etc) in possession as per the airline’s policy. The concession is applicable to travel anywhere in India.

The ticket concession is also extended to infants (under two years). For the 1st infant Rs 1000 per coupon is applicable, for 2nd and more Infants, no discount is permissible. The company policy also requires the ticket to be purchased seven days before departure.

IndiGo

IndiGo is offering a considerable 6% off on the base fare to its travellers aged 60 and above. All other charges are applicable such as in-flight food.

Valid only on the domestic flights, the concession can be availed by booking tickets on the airline’s website. The discounts are applicable to both one-way and two-way bookings.

Also, the airline allows check-in baggage of 15kg and handbag up to 7kg. The airline also levies a cancellation fee of Rs 3,000 per ticket.

The website states that the discounts are valid on the bookings made till 31 December 2019. The travellers must keep a valid Photo ID handy.

Spicejet

Spicejet is also giving a discount of 6% on its base fare to senior citizens on domestic travel. The discount is valid only on the bookings made from the airline’s official website or the company’s helpline. The discount is only on the base fare, all the other charges are applicable, the company website states. Also, web check-in is not allowed for the bookings under this scheme. Do not forget to carry your Photo ID as well.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.