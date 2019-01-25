Cheap smartphones are passe; Indians now looking for mid-end phones above Rs 10,000

The trend is clearly shifting to mid-end phones, a study in 2018 showed

More and more Indians are now looking for and buying higher-priced smartphones, with the interest falling in sub-Rs 10,000 phones while rising in Rs 10,000-20,000 handsets, a report said. This is evident from the decline in user searches for phones below Rs 10,000 to 23 per cent in fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 34 per cent Q1 2018, a report by gadget search site 91mobiles.com said.

On the other hand, user searches for smartphones priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 rose to 57 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to 49 per cent in the first quarter. The study also points out that the demand for smartphones above Rs 20,000 remained constant during the same period.

Further, it has found that China’s Xiaomi was on top of the brand searches, attracting 25.1 per cent users. Mi A2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro emerged as the most popular smartphones under Xiaomi umbrella, followed by Realme 2 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi is followed by Korea’s Samsung with 17.2 per cent, Oppo with 12 per cent and Vivo with 11 per cent. Honor, Realme and Nokia attracted 8 per cent searches each.

In 2018, about 30 per cent searches were made for affordable smartphones, with many people looking for devices priced below Rs 10,000, the report said. However, the mid-budget segment saw the highest volumes, with over 50% searches going in favour of handsets priced between Rs 10,000-20,000. About 11 per cent users searched for smartphones priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, while over 9% searched for premium devices priced upwards of Rs 30,000 said the report.

The study also shows that while, on an average, a consumer of affordable smartphones took two and a half weeks to decide, it took about four and a half weeks to zero for those looking for premium devices to decide.

Further, in terms of features, RAM size, display attributes (size and resolution) and battery capacity were the most searched aspects in 2018, the report added. “As features like multiple cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanners and punch-hole displays become more commonplace in mid-range devices, consumers would increasingly look for more points of differentiation in their next smartphone purchase. 91mobiles is uniquely positioned to capture and analyse user behaviour, and our data indicate that 2019 could mark an inflection point for the features and capability one can expect from smartphones across price bands.” said Nitin Mathur, Co-founder of 91mobiles.com.