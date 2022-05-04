Chasing renewables: Demand for sustainable fuels projected to triple over next 20 years

Renewable power generation is projected to reach 50% of the global energy mix by 2030 and 80–90% by 2050.

The demand for sustainable fuels is projected to triple over the next 20 years, according to McKinsey’s Global’s Energy Perspective 2022.

Total investments across energy sectors are likely to be over 4% per year, and most of the growth would come from non-fossil and decarbonisation technologies.