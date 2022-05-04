Chasing renewables: Demand for sustainable fuels projected to triple over next 20 years

Renewable power generation is projected to reach 50% of the global energy mix by 2030 and 80–90% by 2050.
The demand for sustainable fuels is projected to triple over the next 20 years, according to McKinsey’s Global’s Energy Perspective 2022.
Total investments across energy sectors are likely to be over 4% per year, and most of the growth would come from non-fossil and decarbonisation technologies.
LIC raises Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors, 71% of overall anchor book subscribed by domestic MFs
Assam: Police launch probe after porn clip airs during Union minister Rameswar Teli’s Tinsukia event
iPhone 13 price in India drops to all-time low, selling at whopping Rs 13,000 flat discount: Details