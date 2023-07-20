Chandrayaan-3: Crane used in rocket launch manufactured by Tata Steel

Tata Steel has manufactured the crane used for the successful launch of the LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed as ‘Fat Boy’, in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The crane was manufactured in Tata Growth Shop in Jamshedpur, the company said on Wednesday.

“Our cutting-edge crane technology played a crucial role… We supplied the Electric Overhead Traveling (EOT) crane which was installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh,” it said.

“Through our contribution to the launch… we reaffirm our commitment to fostering India’s technological advancement and growth,” the company stated. The rocket was launched from Sriharikota on July 14.