Chanda Kochhar’s writ petition shouldn’t be entertained, RBI pleads in court

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday pleaded in the Bombay High Court that the writ petition filed by Chanda Kochhar, former chief executive and managing director of ICICI Bank, should not be entertained. The high court had earlier sought responses from the RBI on a plea by Kochhar challenging her termination as the CEO & MD of ICICI Bank, months after she voluntarily left the second-largest private sector lender.

The court adjourned the matter for next hearing on January 13, 2020.

Counsel for RBI Venkatesh Dhond said, “There should be great caution in entertaining the writ petition as there will be flood of other similar application due to this case.” The RBI also told the court that its decision to grant approval to ICICI Bank for termination of appointment of Kochhar as MD and CEO was fair, and not arbitrary.

“The RBI does not get involved in employer-employee disputes,” counsel for the regulator said. The RBI said there was no violation of Kochchar’s fundamental rights, and its decision to approve the termination of her services was devoid of any malafide or arbitrariness.

In the reply, Kochhar’s counsel Vikram Nankani said Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949 requires prior RBI approval before terminating the service of a managing director of a bank.

“The RBI should have told bank to go back, instead the regulator provided lip service to the bank.”

Kochhar on November 30, 2019 moved the court challenging termination of her employment by ICICI Bank, which also denied her remuneration and clawed back all the bonuses and stock options between April 2009 and March 2018 for her alleged role in granting out-of-turn loans worth Rs. 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group which benefited her husband Deepak Kochhar.

Her petition claimed that her termination on January 30, 2019, came months after the bank approved her voluntary resignation on October 5, 2018, and therefore the termination was illegal, untenable and unsustainable in law.