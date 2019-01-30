ICICI Bank to take back all bonuses paid to Chanda Kochhar since 2009

ICICI Bank board of directors has decided to treat her separation as “Termination for Cause”, and require the “clawback of all bonuses” paid from April 2009 until March 2018.

After Chanda Kochhar was indicted by an independent panel in the controversial Videocon loan case, ICICI Bank said that that board of directors has decided to treat her separation as “Termination for Cause”, and require the “clawback of all bonuses” paid from April 2009 until March 2018.

In a detailed statement to stock exchanges, the bank said that the enquiry report, under former Supreme Court judge B Srikrishna, found Kochhar was in violation of the code of conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties.

ICICI Bank, under Kochhar’s leadership, was part of the consortium that lent to Videocon Group. The allegation is that Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar and other relatives were involved in a firm floated by Videocon’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

