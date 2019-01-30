Chanda Kochhar indicted in ICICI-Videocon case; former top boss violated code of conduct, finds enquiry

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 6:58 PM

ICICI-Videocon case: The independent enquiry, under Justice Srikrishna has found Chanda Kochhar in violation of code of conduct.

The Justice Srikrishna panel, set up to independently enquire the allegations of quid pro quo in the controversial Videocon loan case, has indicted Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank. According to news agency PTI, the independent enquiry has found the former top boss in violation of code of conduct.

ICICI Bank, under Kochhar’s leadership, was part of the consortium that lent to Videocon Group. The allegation is that Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar and other relatives were involved in a firm floated by Videocon’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

An independent enquiry panel was set up by the bank’s board under former Supreme Court judge B Srikrishna to look into the allegations — whether or not Chanda Kochhar violated bank’s code of conduct.

Updates follow soon…

