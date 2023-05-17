scorecardresearch
Chalet to run IHCL’s 400-key hotel under Taj brand at Delhi T3

With this addition, IHCL will have 15 hotels across all its four hotel brands – Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger – across the National Capital Region (NCR), including three under development.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the operator of Taj brand, has signed a franchise agreement with Chalet Airport Hotel for its upcoming hotel at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 in New Delhi. Chalet Airport Hotel will operate the upcoming 400-key hotel under the Taj brand.

With this addition, IHCL will have 15 hotels across all its four hotel brands – Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger – across the National Capital Region (NCR), including three under development.

“This is in line with IHCL’s vision to expand its footprint in gateway cities. The world-class Taj branded hotel at one of the busiest airports in Asia will be a significant addition to our portfolio in NCR. With this addition, the Taj brand is now present in the country’s largest airports – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said.

Chalet Airport Hotel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chalet Hotels (CHL) and its portfolio comprises eight operating hotels across the Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lonavala and Pune.

On its part, IHCL was planning to add another 20 hotels to its domestic portfolio in FY24 and another 2-3 internationally, even as the Tata Group company is on track to reach a total of 300 hotels by 2025. In FY23, the company had opened 16 new hotels across its four brands

IHCL, which has a total portfolio of 263 hotels, was also looking at opening about 2-3 hotels in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 01:05 IST

