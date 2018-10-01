Chaayos: How IIT graduate Nitin Saluja’s chai cafe is India’s answer to coffee cafes of the west

Nitin Saluja, Founder & CEO, Chaayos

Chaayos is India’s answer to coffee cafes of the west. What coffee is to the west, chai is to the east. In India, tea is the second most consumed beverage after water with an estimated market size of Rs 10,000 crore in 2015, with 1.5% annual growth rate. Chaayos, a chai cafe, was started by an IIT graduate (Nitin Saluja) in Cyber City back in 2012, with a simple vision to give everyone a perfect customised cup. Today, Chaayos is the market leader of the chai cafe industry and sells more than 16,000 cups of chai every day.

“Today, we have a total of 53 cafes across seven locations—Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Karnal and Ambala,” says Nitin Saluja, founder and CEO, Chaayos. The start-up claims to have witnessed more than 100% year-on-year revenue growth last year. “The repeat customer rate of 42% month-on-month, is the major factor for Chaayos’ growth; we have been successful in making all stores operation expenses profitable within three months of operations,” he adds. Chaayos was the first non-tech investment for Tiger Global in the world with an investment of $5 million in 2015.

Talking about the genesis of this venture, Saluja says, “My mom taught me how to make chai; I was the designated chai maker of my family. So I guess it was something that was present in me from a very early age. It was when I moved to the US to work at Opera Solutions that I realised the unavailability of chai and the void that it created in my day to day life. My wife and I used to go out for meals quite often and on the way back would crave that perfect cup of chai.”

This got Saluja thinking that “let alone the US – even in Delhi it wasn’t possible to get a great cup of chai in a nice setting, when you stepped outside your home. I knew I wanted to change this and planned for two years about how I was going to give India its first chai cafe.

Finally, in 2012, Saluja and his co-founder Raghav Verma opened their very first cafe in Cyber City. Saluja says, “We played on a very simple insight – every individual in India likes their chai a particular way – “Meri Wali Chai” as we like to call it. Be it kadak adrak or paani kam or elaichi without sugar, there was no one definition of a great chai. A lot of people back then said that chai was already available for free in offices, and at Rs 7-8 at roadside tapris, so why would people want to spend at a cafe on a cup of chai. Yet our first few cafes proved that there did exist a very strong demand for chai cafes, and we have now opened across a variety of formats from malls and business parks to high streets, airports, metros and hospitals.”

At a time when home deliveries were becoming a challenge for most companies, Chaayos has decided to deliver piping hot beverages in innovatively designed kettles that keep chai hot for upto 90 minutes. Today, Chaayos’ chai-on-demand contributes 20% of the overall revenue, with 50% of Chaayos’ chai on-demand orders today are from homes and the rest from corporate offices.

Chaayos recently got Ajay Kaul as a board member who will be guiding the company with its expansion plans. In the next two years, Chaayos will be expanding to at least one more city and in the next five years, it plans to expand to eight major cities with more than 300 cafes.