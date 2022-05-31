CFOs more involved in corporate strategy, digitisation than accounting & auditing: Study

Chief Financial Officers were now engaged in more of corporate strategy, organisational transformation, digitisation apart from traditional activities like accounting and auditing, a study conducted by Krea University and Dun and Bradstreet revealed on Tuesday.

The report was prepared by IFMR School of Graduate School of Business of Krea University and Dun and Bradstreet’s Quantitative and Qualitative Study of CFOs in the Nifty 250 presents the ‘Future CFO: Changing Roles, Changing Goals’.

As per the report, the availability of skilled person-power was one of the biggest worries for CFOs while securing a MBA graduation from a university has become a career accelerator with 47 per cent of CFOs with an MBA were under 50 years.

“From traditional CFO led activities — accounting and auditing, financial analysis and planning, investor relations, financial risk management, CFOs now find themselves were more involved in corporate strategy, organisational transformation, digitisation, enterprise risk management among other…,” the study said.

Nearly 85 per cent of the Chief Financial Officers give high importance to digital technologies like analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud based systems, the study said.

“CFOs need to build relationship capital through greater people-oriented skills including communication and collaboration with teams across the organisation”, the study said.