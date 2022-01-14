CESC consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore

CESC’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, with January 25 as record date.

Power utility firm CESC has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 340 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, an increase from Rs 338 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations for the period under review rose to Rs 2,826 crore from Rs 2,784 crore recorded during the same period last year, it said in a regulatory update. CESC’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, with January 25 as record date.

On a standalone basis, the Kolkata-based firm recorded a net profit of Rs 184 crore, up from Rs 182 crore posted during the comparable year-ago quarter. For the reporting quarter, the company’s revenue from operations was at Rs 1,662 crore, compared with Rs 1,659 crore recorded during the same period of the last financial year.

Shares of CESC closed at 0.65% down to Rs 92.25 on the BSE.