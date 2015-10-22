CES Asia 2016: Call for Conference Proposals

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA)® is accepting proposals for the CES Asia™ 2016 conference program today through Nov. 20. CES Asia will take place May 11-13, 2016 at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) and Kerry Hotel in Shanghai, and will feature more than 50 conference sessions across the three days. Proposals can be submitted via this form.

“CES Asia is Asia’s platform to showcase global innovation and visionary insight that defines the consumer technology industry,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CEA. “After a phenomenally successful inaugural event with such high-level industry leaders, the anticipation for 2016 is growing. The buzz is out there already and we look forward to attracting some of the brightest minds in the industry to CES Asia 2016.”

Speakers will reach a global audience with 1,000 members of the media and more than 30,000 attendees anticipated at the show. The CES Asia conference program is unique as it provides executives with an opportunity to learn about technological advances in multiple industries. The program is open to industry professionals with a conference pass and to qualified press. Conference registration will launch in January 2016.

CES Asia is currently accepting senior-level speaker proposals for both solo presentations and/or panel discussions framed with an industry-only audience in mind. CES Asia will select the best candidates based on thought leadership in the industry, diverse perspectives and previous speaking experience. Notifications will be sent out by January 20, 2016. Before submitting a proposal, please review the submission and speaker requirements below.

Presentation Criteria:

Should be 20 minutes in length and limited to one speaker.

Can be in either English or Mandarin.

Must be educational and on a trending consumer technology topic.

Should be non-biased and based on research or case studies.

If selected, presentation slides will be required in advance of the event.

All information should be submitted via the form. Proposals received in an alternative format will not be reviewed.

Please note that CES Asia reserves the right to amend submission copy for promotional purposes.

Panel Criteria:

45 minutes in length and should include a moderator and 3-4 panelists.

Must represent various industry perspectives; no single company should be represented more than once.

Panels must be in one language throughout the conversation and all speakers must be fluent in the chosen language.

The moderator of the panel must be non-biased; a journalist or analyst is recommended.

The organizer should have relationships with and be able to assist in securing the proposed speakers.

Any questions or inquiries can be sent to CESAsiaconferences@CE.org.

Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CE.org or +1 703-907-4351.

About CEA:

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) is the technology trade association representing the $285 billion U.S. consumer electronics industry. More than 2,000 companies enjoy the benefits of CEA membership, including legislative and regulatory advocacy, market research, technical training and education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CEA also owns and produces CES – The Global Stage for Innovation. All profits from CES are reinvested into CEA’s industry services. Find CEA online at CE.org and InnovationMovement.com and on social.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA)® and co-produced by Intex, CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to CE industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the CE industry.

About Intex Shanghai:

Intex Shanghai Co., Ltd is the sub joint venture company of CCPIT (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade) Shanghai, which started 1992 and jointly invested by Shanghai Hongqiao E&T Development Zone United Development Co., Ltd., CCPIT Shanghai and Istithmar P&O Estates FZE. Intex owns venue in Shanghai, and manages various exhibition venues outside of Shanghai, and also organizes and co-organizes about 10 international trade shows in China as a prominent producer of international tradeshows. Intex Shanghai is the vice chairman of SCEIA, the Deputy Director of CAEC and the member of UFI, and has a stand-out reputation in the domestic exhibition industry. Find Intex Shanghai online at www.intex-sh.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled Paris – Register

October 21, 2015, Paris, France

CEA Innovate! – Register

November 8-10, 2015, New York, NY

CE Hall of Fame Dinner – Register

November 9, 2015, New York, NY

CES Unveiled New York – Register

November 10, 2015, New York, NY

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 4, 2016, Las Vegas, NV

CES 2016

January 6-9, 2016, Las Vegas, NV

CEA Winter Break

March 21-24, 2016, Park City, UT

CES Asia 2016

May 11-13, 2016, Shanghai, China

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20151020005392/en/